Honor Magic 2 official images released to showcase Red and Blue color gradient versions

Honor Magic 2 has appeared on TENAA with its entire specifications, but the Chinese telecom authority is yet to reveal it images. TENAA may update the Magic 2 listings in a couple of days, but it won’t be a big news then since Honor has just released its official images on Weibo. The Honor Magic 2 official images reveals its box package and its two color variants.

A leaked hands-on video that surfaced few hours ago revealed that the black edition of the Honor Magic 2. The new images show that the Honor Magic 2 will be also available in Red and Blue color gradient versions.

The Red version of the Magic 2 looks red at the upper side and purple at the lower side. The same variant was recently spotted in the hands of Honor’s brand ambassador Zhao Liying.

The Blue variant appears light blue at the top that mixes with the dark blue at the bottom. The Red variant has the same colored metallic frame whereas the Blue model has a blue frame.

The rear panel of the phone is equipped with triple rear cameras with an LED flash at the top. The “AI Camera” text is mentioned below the triple lenses and the “honor” branding is also imprinted towards the lower portion of the handset.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the Magic 2. The reason behind it is that it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader. The official images show that the Honor Magic 2 will be arriving in a big black colored box package.

The Honor Magic 2 TENAA listing has revealed that it will be equipped with 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, 2.6 GHz octa-core processor (Kirin 980) and 3,400mAh battery. It is expected to release in China in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage editions.

The slider of the Honor Magic 2 is expected to feature a selfie camera of 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel ToF cameras for 3D facial scanning. The rear-facing triple camera unit is expected to include 16-megapixel, 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. It will be arriving with Android 9 Pie OS preinstalled.