Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro to make its global debut with October 23 launch in Taiwan

Xiaomi is about to launch the latest Mi 8 Pro outside China and Taiwan is set to be the first destination. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro was launched in China a couple of weeks back as an upgraded version of the Mi 8 with it having as a standout feature, an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship device has been confirmed to launch on October 23 in Taiwan. The device will be available online via Xiaomi Mall and on Mi Store for a price of NT$15,999 ($516, 3600 yuan).

The price is said to be for the 8GB RAM+128GB variant and is the same with the price tag in China which is 3,599 Yuan ( ~$524). The Mi 8 Pro also comes in a 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant with a 3199 yuan ($465) price tag.

Read Also: We go Hands on with the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro gradient twilight gold version

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch notch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels. In terms of camera, there are dual 12MP sensors on the back with OIS and optical zoom. On the front side, there’s a 20MP f/2.0 camera sensor housed inside the notch. The main feature of the device is an under-display fingerprint sensor, which brings convenience for the users to unlock the device. The device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. There is also a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

(source)