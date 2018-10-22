OnePlus unveils Explorer Backpack, official launch on October 29

OnePlus began selling its own branded gear more than a year ago. Its current lineup includes a messenger bag, a backpack, a tote bag, a travel bag, t-shirts, a baseball cap, leather wallets etc.. Last week, it announced a brand new bag – the OnePlus Explorer Backpack.

The Explorer Backpack is designed for the frequent traveler. It has a minimalist design and lots of compartments to store your belongings. It is also padded to keep your fragile electronics such as your laptop safe.

There is a water bottle compartment that is deep but easy to reach. There is also a compartment at the bottom with breathable vents where you can put your wet items in.

OnePlus says the Explorer Backpack is tear and scuff-resistant with exceptional strength thanks to the CORDURA fabric used for the Slate Black version of the bag. There is also a Morandi Green version which is also made from the same material. The bag’s main compartment has a magnetic FIDLOCK fastener that is easy to open by simply pulling with one hand.

The OnePlus Explorer Backpack will be officially unveiled at the OnePlus 6T launch which has now been brought to October 29. Pricing and availability should be revealed at the event.

