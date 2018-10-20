OnePlus 6T ‘Ultimate Limited Editon’ listed on Swedish retailer, limited to 100 units

Recently, OnePlus changed the launch event from October 30 to October 29 due to date collision with Apple’s event. There are a lot of leaks and reports that are surfacing just before the launch of OnePlus 6T. Today, a Swedish retailer, Webhallen has listed the OnePlus 6T ‘Ultimate Limited Edition’ on the website with a stock of up to 100 units. The listing is giving us a first look at the new packaging box of OnePlus 6T. The package also includes a tagline of “OnePlus 6T as well as a host of secret things.”

The OnePlus 6T ‘Ultimate Limited Edtion’ box at first gives a promising official look but upon retailer’s denial of any explanation makes it feel like a fake product listing. We are not denying any possibility of OnePlus 6T Ultimate Edition as OnePlus has launched limited edition devices earlier also. In the past, OnePlus 5T received a Star Wars edition while OnePlus 6 had an Avengers limited edition. So, the overall possibility of the special edition OnePlus 6T can’t be denied.

OnePlus 6T special variant is expected to host high-end specs of 8GB RAM with 256 GB storage along with some OnePlus accessories like cases, screen protectors, etc. Additionally, OnePlus 6T will carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with a waterdrop display having an on-screen fingeprint sensors. It will be the OnePlus’s first device to launch without a headphone Jack. OnePlus 6T is expected to come with the Android 9.0 Pie.

It will be the first OnePlus device to be broadly available across the globe. It is launching in the UK on O2, Vodafone and other offline retailers. While the users in the US can get it via T-Mobile. It is also coming to many different countries in Europe.

Well, what do you think? Is it a legitimate leak or the retailer is posting a fake product to get some attention? Share our important thoughts via comments below.

