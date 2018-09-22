Where To Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro Smartphone At An Unbeatable Price!

Much to the delight of Xiaomi fans, the long-awaited Mi 8 Pro smartphone has finally gone up for sale. We’ll shed light on top online stores where you can buy this recently launched phone at an unbeatable price and even show how you can get an additional discount on a specific version of the phone.

Giztop

While you’d normally end up shelling out a lot of money on a smartphone that boasts awe-inspiring features and high-end specs, Giztop is selling the feature-laden Mi 8 Pro smartphone for $549. This version of the smartphone offers 6GB of LP-DDR4X RAM, a hearty 128GB of onboard storage and a slew of other awe-inspiring features that you can check out by following this link.

GeekBuying

If you’re on a tight budget, it may interest you to know that GeekBuying is doling out a noteworthy discount on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro smartphone’s steep retail price. As a result, you can now pre-order the 6GB RAM+ 128GB ROM version of the phone at a dropped price of just $679.99.



On top of that, you can apply coupon code SLAQIRCM to get an additional $30 off. In other words, you can bring your already lowered grand total further down to just $649.99 with the help of the aforesaid coupon.

You can take advantage of this significant reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $759.99 simply by following this link. With 85 pre-order already placed at the time of writing, the Mi 8 smartphone is slated to start shipping in 17 days.

Banggood

The Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck will be soon selling the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the Mi 8 Pro smartphone for $629.99. Both gold and black color versions of the smartphone are currently under restocking.

You can visit this link to activate the ‘Alert Me On Arrival’ notification so that you can buy the Mi 8 Pro smartphone as soon as it goes up on sale on Bangood.



Alternatively, you can go for the slightly larger 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the Mi 8 Pro smartphone, which will set you back $699.99. The phone will be available in gold and transparent black color versions very soon as they are currently under the restocking process.

All you need to do to ensure you get a notification when the above-mentioned version of the Mi 8 Pro smartphone is available on Banggood is to activate the ‘Alert Me On Arrival’ button by heading straight to this link.