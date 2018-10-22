Huawei to release four new smart home products alongside Mate 20 in China

Huawei has scheduled the Mate 20 series launch on October 26 in China. While everything is known about the three models (including the gaming-centric Mate 20 X) except for their official Chinese pricing, it looks like we’ll see more products at the event. The company’s official smart home weibo account has released four new teasers which give us a basic idea of the upcoming products.

From the released posters, it looks like the four products could be: smart speaker, air purifier, smart cameras and a smart door lock. Huawei may not have a huge portfolio of smart home products like Xiaomi but the company does offer products like smart routers. So, we could see some really interesting additions to the company’s IoT product range at the event.

Mate 20 turned out to be one of the biggest launches of Huawei this year. The phone comes feature packed with things like the new Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB RAM, reverse wireless charging, and a beautiful design making for a well-balanced flagship smartphone of 2018. Despite its high price tag, the phone should be popular in its home country.

