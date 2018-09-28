Xiaomi’s latest smart home camera has an AI Assistant

Xiaomi announced a new smart home camera today. The new camera launches under the Mijia brand and has a built-in AI Assistant.

The Mijia Smart Home Camera with AI has a similar design to some of Xiaomi/Xiaoyi’s other smart cameras. It can record in 1080p (H.265 encoding) and supports 360° pan-tilt-and-zoom. Inside the camera is the Ambarella S3LM IP camera chipset. There is also a Texas Instrument motor driver and dual digital noise reduction microphones.

The Mijia Smart Home Camera with AI has a 1/2.7” CMOS sensor with a large 3um pixel size. It also has nine 940nm IR lamps for illumination when in night vision mode. Since they are 940nm lamps, there is no red glow produced like 850nm IR lamps. This way, intruders can’t tell if there is a camera in the house.

With Xiaomi’s Ai assistant on board, the camera can do more than just record what it sees. You can give it voice commands to take pictures or record a video message. It can also control other smart home products like the Mi Robot vacuum cleaner, the smart plugs, lights, air purifier, and TV. Xiaomi also says the camera can stream music and audiobooks from a bunch of services to keep you and your family entertained.

READ MORE: Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, and Mi Luggage in India

There are a number of other features baked into the ¥ 399 (~$58) camera. If you want one, you can purchase a unit on the Youpin site though we won’t recommend it to those living outside of China or who don’t understand Chinese.