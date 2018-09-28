OnePlus releases first teaser for OnePlus 6T, announces The LAB early testing program

Earlier today, OnePlus released its first official teaser for its next flagship – the OnePlus 6T. Apart from confirming the name, the teaser also hints at the phone coming with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The six-second video is an animation that shows a shield with a “T” inscribed on it and a text that says “Unlock The Future”. At the end, it reveals the device’s name is the OnePlus 6T. The accompanying text with the tweet says “It’s coming”.

We are not surprised there isn’t a release date yet. That should come much later followed by the now familiar “T-minus” countdown teasers.

OnePlus has also announced “The LAB – OnePlus 6T Edition” contest where it selects 10 lucky individuals to get a hands-on experience of the OnePlus 6T before it launches. Selected folks will receive a review unit of the OnePlus 6T and share their review with the OnePlus community. If you are interested, all you have to do is head to this page and follow the instructions.

The OnePlus 6T will come with a water-drop notched display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, and is reported to have a 3700mAh battery. It will also ditch the audio jack.

(Sources: 1, 2)