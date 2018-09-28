Huawei Mate 20 (Pro), Mate 20 Porsche Design Storage and RAM variants confirmed through TENAA

Recent reports have revealed Hima, Laya and Everest are the respective codenames of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Porsche Design smartphones. Earlier this month, these devices were spotted at TENAA, but the Chinese authority is yet to update their listings with full specs and images. Today, the TENAA listings of the upcoming Mate 20 series have been updated. Their full specs have not arrived yet, but their storage and RAM variants have now surfaced on TENAA.

Here is all the information on the storage and RAM variants of Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Porsche Design:

Huawei Mate 20

HMA-AL00 and HMA-TL00:

4GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 256GB ROM;

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 6GB RAM+ 512GB ROM;

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LYA-AL00 and LYA-TL00:

6GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 512GB ROM;

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM

LYA-AL00P:

6GB RAM + 256GB ROM;

6GB RAM + 512GB ROM;

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

EVR-AL00 and EVR-TL00:

4GB RAM + 128GB ROM,4GB RAM + 256GB ROM;

6GB RAM + 256GB ROM,6GB RAM + 512GB ROM;

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM,8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM

The above information is overwhelming, but one should be aware of the fact that the ALXX and TLXX models are carrier/network variants of the same phone. To sum up, the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 series of flagship phones will be the first phones to come with 8 GB of RAM. Also, it is interesting to see that the highest configuration edition of all three Mate 20 phones will be equipped with 512 GB storage.

It remains to be seen whether Huawei will be confirming all the aforementioned storage and RAM variants of the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Porsche Design at the Oct. 16 launch event.