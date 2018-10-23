Xiaomi to soon launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 675-powered smartphone

Today, Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset for mid-range smartphone, with focus on gaming, imaging and artificial intelligence technology. The chipset is the successor to Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 which was launched in August this year.

Soon after the announcement of the SD675 SoC, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi said that it’ll launch a new mid-range smartphone powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 675 processor, which is manufactured using the 11nm process.

Manu Kumar Jain, Global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India made this announcement during Qualcomm‘s 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong. With this, Xioami has become the first company to announce a device powered by SD675 chipset and could also be the first to launch it.

The newly announced Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform is an octa-core processor that includes two performance cores of Cortex A76 clocked at 2.0GHz and six power-efficient cores of Cortex A55 clocked at 1.78GHz.

The chipset brings some advanced features on mid-range phones that are usually found only on high-end devices or flagship phones. It comes equipped with Adreno 61X graphics which carries support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Open CL 2.0, Vulkan, and DirectX 12.

It also supports front-facing or rear-mounted triple cameras with features such as portrait mode and 3D face unlock. It also carries support for limitless slow-motion videos of HD quality. Further, it includes X12 LTE modem with 600Mbps download speeds and 3x carrier acceleration, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 with MU-MIMIO, tri-band and Bluetooth 5.0.

The SD675 also has gaming-specific enhancements, similar to Huawei’s GPU Turbo optimisation. According to the company, compared to the Snapdragon 670 SoC, the newly announced Snapdragon 675 offers 30 percent faster gaming launch experience and 35 percent faster interest browsing.

While Xiaomi has not revealed the exact timeline for the SD675-powered smartphone apart from the fact that it’ll launch next year, we are expecting the phone to hit the market in the first quarter of 2019 given that Qualcomm has revealed that the chipset is already available to OEMs.