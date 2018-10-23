Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 key specs leaked; Includes Snapdragon 855, 5G support, 6.4-inch screen and more

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications have not appeared on China’s TENAA telecom authority yet. With only two days remaining for the announcement of the smartphone, Xiaomi has done a good job to keep the its specs under the wraps. A Chinese tipster has today shared an image that reveals the key specs of the smartphone. The leak suggests that it could be the first Snapdragon 855 chipset driven smartphone.

Qualcomm is pegged to debut the 7nm Snapdragon 855 chipset in December this year. Moreover, the chipset is also expected to arrive with a different moniker of Snapdragon 8150. Hence, the new leak sounds a bit unreliable. Xiaomi and Qualcomm have developed good relationship in the recent years. This allowed Xiaomi to launch the Mi MIX 2S as one of the first phones with Snapdragon 845 SoC. So, it appears that Mi fans will have to wait for further reports to confirm on the SoC of the Mi MIX 3. A report that had surfaced at the beginning of this month had also claimed that the Mi MIX 3 is fueled by Snapdragon 855.

The new leak reveals that the Snapdragon 855 chipset of the Mi MIX 3 will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 256 GB. For photography, it will be fitted with 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup. Probably, this could be these could be the new camera sensors that will allow the Mi MIX 3 to support 960 fps slow-motion video shooting.

The above image states that the Mi MIX 3 will be featuring a 6.4-inch display. It was recently revealed by investigating on an image shared by Xiaomi on Weibo that the display of the Mi MIX 3 will carry support for Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The handset will be packed with 3,850mAh battery. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 will be equipped with faster wireless charging technology. The Mi MIX 2S supports 7.5W wireless charging. Hence, the Mi MIX 3 could be equipped with 10W or above.

Xiaomi has revealed that the slider of the phone will be equipped with 24-megapixel dual selfie camera setup. The handset is also expected to arrive with some advanced features like 3D facial recognition. pressure-sensitive in-screen fingerprint scanner, 10 GB RAM and 5G connectivity. The smartphone is currently available for reservations on JD and it is slated to go official on Oct. 25.

