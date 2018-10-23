Buy The Ulefone Armor 3 Smartphone For Just $259.9 On Banggood

Ulefone took the wraps off its long-awaited Armor 3 smartphone in September this year. Much to the delight of those waiting to get their hands on this recently unveiled smartphone without spending a lot of money, the Armor 3 has gone up for pre-order bearing a dropped price on Banggood.

The Armor 3 is a rugged smartphone designed for those who fancy staying in touch with friends during their daring outdoor activities. If you’re an adventure junky looking for a sturdy smartphone that doesn’t cost a bomb, you’ve come to the right place.

While the Ulefone Armor 3 would normally set you back a pretty penny on online and offline stores, you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $259.99 on Banggood. This is a noteworthy 25% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $346.65.

The Armor 3 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it boasts an impressive array of features and high-end specs. It dons an eye-catching 5.7 inches IPS, FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It is housed in a sturdy polycarbonate and aluminum alloy frame.

The Armor 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T), 64-bit processor and it packs a competent ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHZ GPU, under the hood. It comes with 4GB of RAM and offers an expandable 64GB of onboard storage (up to 256GB).

On the photography front, the smartphone houses a 21.0MP rear-mounted camera with Dual Rear Flash, and Touch focus. Up front, there’s an 8MP(SW:13.0MP) camera for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

Furthermore, the phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 10300mAh Li-Polymer battery. On top of that, the phone features a slew of useful sensors like the proximity sensor, accelerometer, light sensor, compass, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and gyroscope.

You can click here to visit the promotion page to check out the full specification and take advantage of the discount, which will be valid for the remaining 69 pieces of the orange and gold color variants. It is also worth noting that the promotion sale is slated to end on October 29th.

