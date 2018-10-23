Check Out The ALLDOCUBE 11.11 Global Shopping Carnival; Here’s How You Can Save Big Money!



Deemed as China’s biggest shopping carnival, the 11-11 Shopping Day is slated to kick-off next month. Also known as ‘Single’s Day’ the impending global shopping celebration warrants an unmatched buying experience for cost-conscious consumers.

In order to ensure you take full advantage of this time-limited sale, it is imperative for you to understand how the online stores organize the promotions. Thankfully, figuring this out isn’t an arduous task. On top of that, we are here to help.

In a bid to give its large customer base that has been very supportive at their AliExpress store something to cheer about, ALLDOCUBE is providing buyers an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money on its well-received products. Chinese manufacturer of high-end tablets, laptops and a slew of other accessories, ALLDOCUBE is also the strategic partner of tech giants Intel and Microsoft.

Dubbed as 11.111 Global Shopping Spree, the limited time offer kicked off on October 20th on ALLDOCUBE’s official website. In order to get the most of this recently started promo, you can pay 10% deposit during the pre-sale period. Note that you will end up paying less for your reserved orders, while those who order after that will pay more.

Moreover, it might interest you to know that from November 29th, ALLDOCUBE will be doling out noteworthy discounts in the form of coupon codes that can be used during the checkout process on November 11th. On the big day (i.e. November 11th), you’ll have a chance to get more coupons that offer a full reduction, allowing you to get even bigger discounts.

The aforesaid promotion comprises top-notch models like the M5 Android tablet, which packs a powerful Deca-core X20 chip. Furthermore, it sports an eye-catching 10.1-inch display with a screen resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

The ALLDOCUBE M5 comes with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3.7V/6500mAh battery.

Likewise, the iWork10 pro will also go up for sale during the promotion. The 2-in-1 tablet sports a 10.1 Inch Full View IPS display with 1200×1920 pixels resolution. It is powered by Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz processor and adopts a Gen8-LP10/12EU up to 500MHZ GPU for an unmatched viewing experience.

The iWork10 pro has 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 5.1 and Windows 10 OS and draws its juices from a 3.7V 6500mAh battery. It supports USB3.0, charging, data transfer and has a Micro HDMI Type D 1.4a for output.

The other promotional model is the ALLDOCUBE KNote5 Cube Tablet PC. This Android tablet sports an 11.6-inches display with 1920×1080 pixels resolution. It packs an Intel Gemini lake N4000 along with Intel HD Graphics 600 GPU, under the hood.

It has 4GB of RAM, paired with 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB so that you can save your favorite content without worrying about running out storage space. Moreover, the 2-in-1 tablet houses a 2.0MP front camera for face-to-face video chatting.

While the promotion is brimming with unmissable deals and discounts, you need to act fast if you’re interested in taking advantage of the discounts and save more money by using coupons since they will be limited. ALLDOCUBE also teamed up with popular online stores including AliExpress and GearBest in a bid to ensure you do not miss the 11-11 promotion.

You can click here to visit the ALLDOCUBE 11.11 Global Shopping Spree promotion page.

Check Out ALLDOCUBE Official Store On AliExpress

Check Out ALLDOCUBE Official Store On GearBest