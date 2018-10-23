Get Great Discounts On Top CUBOT-Branded Smartphones And A Chance To Win Free Gifts On AliExpress!

The annual double 11 shopping feast is just around the corner. A wide selection of items will be sold at considerably lowered prices during this occasion.

CUBOT Aliexpress Official Store has been gearing up for the event for quite a long time and much to the delight of the fans of the popular Chinese Android smartphones brand, the 11.11 Pre-Sale Super Profit promo is finally here. As part of the promotion, CUBOT is giving buyers an opportunity to take advantage of the 11.11 Pre-sell Shocking Sale and win free gift simply by sharing the order.

Before we delve further into the details, let us take a gander at the 11.11 pre-sale process.

Step 1: Add your item to cart

Step2: Pay 10% deposit

Step 3: Get a chance to win a free Wristband by sharing store promotion with friends

Step 4: Pay the remaining balance on 11.10-11.12

The pre-sell products include some of the most-anticipated smartphones that have now gone up for sale bearing heavily discounted price tags. For instance, the CUBOT P20, which would normally set you back $199.99 is currently available at a pre-sale price of just $127.99.

In other words, you get a noteworthy $72 off on the phone’s original asking price. Note that the deposit price for the P20 is $12.80.

Likewise, the CUBOT X18 Plus that usually sells for $169.99 can now be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $125.79. You end up saving $45 by shopping for the X18 Plus during the Double 11 promotion. The deposit price for the X18 Plus is $12.60.



You can even get $65 off on the steep retail price tag of $249.99, the CUBOT Power usually carries. As a result, you can now buy this feature-laden smartphone at a dropped price of just $184.99. The deposit price for the phone is $18.50.

Alternatively, you can go for new products like the CUBOT King Kong 3 or the CUBOT King Kong which is currently available at a reduced price of just $94.99 on AliExpress. It is worth noting that the phone would normally set you back $119.99 without the discount.

In order to avail the above-mentioned discounts before the promo ends, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that the 11.11 Pre-Sale is slated to end on November 10th. You can click here to visit the promotion page.

