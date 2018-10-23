Snapdragon 675 officially announced with focus on gaming, imaging and AI for mid-range smartphones

In August, Qualcomm had announced the 10nm Snapdragon 670 chipset as the successor of the Snapdragon 660 SoC that was unveiled last year. The SD670 powers a couple of smartphones from leading manufacturers such as OPPO R17, Vivo X23 and Vivo Z3. Today, the U.S. based chip maker has taken off covers from the all new Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform that is built with 11nm LPP process technology as an improved version of the Snapdragon 670 SoC. The new chipset is aimed towards bringing enhanced gaming, imaging and AI features on mid-range smartphones.

The Snapdragon 670 Mobile Platform is an octa-core processor that includes two performance cores of Cortex A76 working at 2.0 GHz and six power efficient cores of Cortex A55 clocking at 1.78 GHz. As mentioned above, the new chipset will be bringing some advanced features on mid-range phones that are now found only on high-end or flagship phones. The SoC is equipped with Adreno 61X graphics that carries support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Open CL 2.0, Vulkan, and DirectX 12.

As far as gaming is concerned, Qualcomm seems to have employed software gaming enhancements (like Huawei’s GPU Turbo technology) on the SD675 as it promises to deliver 90 percent reduced janks. Imaging is the other improved feature of the Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform. The chipset supports front-facing or rear-mounted triple cameras with features such as portrait mode and 3D face unlock. Phones featuring it will also carry support for limitless slow-motion videos of HD quality.

The Snapdragon 675 comes with a multi-core third generation AI engine that will play an important role in capturing videos and photos, learning and adapting the voice of the user and improving battery performance.

Smartphones powered by Snapdragon 675 will be able to playback 4K video and carry support for DisplayPort through USB-C. For connectivity, the Snapdragon 675 includes X12 LTE modem with 600Mbps download speeds and 3x carrier acceleration, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 with MU-MIMIO, tri-band and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features of the SD675 include FHD+ resolution supporting display, DSP security for superior protection while face unlocking a smartphone, Qualcomm Aqstic and aptX audio technologies and support for Quick Charge 4+.

As compared to the Snapdragon 670, the newly announced SD675 offers 30 percent faster gaming launch experience and 35 percent faster interest browsing. The first phones fueled by Snapdragon 675 chipset will be hitting the market in the first quarter of 2019.