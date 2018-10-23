Get Up To 50% Off On Smart Home Devices On GearBest

Although the market is brimming with smart home appliances that come in handy in day to day life, these devices usually set you back a pretty penny. In a bid to make smart life available to the cost-conscious buyers, GearBest is doling out up to 50% off on a wide selection of newly arrived smart devices.

In order to ensure buyers can easily find what they’re looking for, the promotion has been split into multiple categories. Aside from offering a noteworthy discount on a slew of useful items, GearBest is giving buyers an opportunity to save a considerable amount of extra money in the form of specific coupons that can be used during the checkout process.

For instance, the Oclean Air Intelligent APP Control Sonic Electrical Toothbrush which carries a retail price of $49.99 is now available for just $39.99. You can extend this is a 20% reduction in the item’s original selling price simply by applying coupon code GB-HZOA. This helps you bring your grand total further down to just $19.99.

Note that the coupon will only be valid for the first 10 units at 9:00UTC from October 22nd.



Similarly, you can use specific coupons to get additional discounts on breo Stylish Scalp Body Massager Washing Brush, VIOMI VXRS01 Automatic Intelligent Cleaning Robot and Oclean One Sonic Electrical Toothbrush.

The ‘Hot Pick’ section is brimming with all sorts of vacuum cleaners from top brands like Xiaomi and OClean. More importantly, you can buy nearly all the items included in this category without burning a hole in your pocket.

Keeping your house clean all the time can prove to be a back-breaking task. While there’s no dearth of powerful vacuum cleaners that can help you take care of this daunting task, these devices don’t come cheap. Thankfully, you can now get great discounts on select vacuum cleaners that guarantee dust-free surrounding without emptying your pocket.

Furthermore, you can get great discounts on various upright vacuum cleaners from popular brands like JIMMY, Prosenic, and Dibea in the next category called ‘Upright Vacuums.’

The discounts will also be valid for electric toothbrushes and electric shavers. You can follow this link to visit the promotion page and avail these unmissable deals before they expire.

