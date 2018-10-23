Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 priced over ¥3500 (~$500) according to leaked image

The Mi MIX 3 is one of the most anticipated devices launching this week. The Xiaomi flagship has been in the news a lot in recent times with the numerous leaks and official teasers floating around. However, we haven’t heard anything about the price until today.

An image has surfaced on the web that shows the alleged price of the Mi MIX 3. The image appears to be from the official online store as it includes the prices of other Xiaomi phones too. Based on the image, the Mi MIX 3 will be priced at ¥3700 (~$533) or more like ¥3699 since Xiaomi doesn’t use a round figure for its prices.

The above price is for the 6GB RAM variant and most probably the one with 128GB of storage. There should be a 64GB variant too with the same RAM and a 256GB version with 8GB of RAM.

The price tag isn’t unusual. The Mi MIX 2S with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM was priced at ¥3599 (~$518) when it launched though you can now get it for ¥3199 (~$460). It isn’t out of place that its successor is priced slightly higher.

A leak from earlier today says the Mi MIX 3 will come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display that covers nearly the whole of the front. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 which is unusual since Qualcomm hasn’t announced the processor yet. So you might want to take that with a grain of salt. The leak also said it will have 20MP + 16MP dual rear cameras, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Mi A1 will get Android 9.0 Pie soon; model spotted on GeekBench

Xiaomi has actually confirmed the phone will have 24MP dual front-facing cameras, support 960fps slow-motion recording, and have wireless charging. Registration is also already live for those who are interested.

(Source)