Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Geekbench listing leaks key specs

The launch event of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will begin at 2 PM tomorrow. With less than 24 hours remaining for the unveiling of the next Xiaomi phone, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with some of its key specs.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Geekbench listing has revealed that it has scored 2385 and 8630 benchmarking scores respectively on the single-core and multi-core tests. The phone is fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. The handset is preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS.

Past reports have suggested that the 128 GB and 256 GB editions of Mi MIX 3 will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM. Its base model will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is speculated to be priced at 3,699 Yuan. A fresh report has revealed that there will be special edition variant of the smartphone that will include 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage.

The Mi MIX 3 will be sporting a manual slider design. Xiaomi has released a new commercial today earlier to showcase smooth functionality of the slider design. Newer information reveals that the handset may arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Some of the confirmed features of the Mi MIX 3 include LED enabled 24-megapixel dual selfie camera, faster wireless charging and 960fps slow motion video shooting. The smartphone is also rumored to be equipped with 3D facial recognition feature.

