Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 first video commercial released; Reveals screen fingerprint scanner

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is all set to go official tomorrow. Since the day Xiaomi announced the Oct. 25 launch date for the smartphone, it has been consistently teasing on its features. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has released the first commercial of the smartphone which reveals something important about the smartphone.

A leaked photo of the Mi MIX 3 that had appeared in the previous week had revealed that it features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The authenticity of the image was doubted, but the rumor mill had also claimed that the image has actually shared and quickly removed by none other than Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

Coming back to the Mi MIX 3’s first commercial video, it clearly reveals the phone does not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. So, the phone is very likely to feature the pressure-sensitive fingerprint scanner that is available on the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro smartphone which was announced in September.



The first commercial of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 mainly concentrates on revealing the marvelous full screen display and the manual slider mechanism of the phone. The chin of the device is thinner compared to the predecessor models, but it does not appear as slim as it was in its official images. As far as the design of the back panel, it is fitted with a vertical dual camera setup. It could be featuring a ceramic rear.

A recent leak has revealed that the Mate 20 Pro will be arriving in rear fingerprint scanner and in-screen fingerprint reader variants. The latter is expected to arrive Mate 20 Pro UD moniker and feature advanced specs. There is a possibility that Xiaomi may also sell the Mi MIX 3 in rear fingerprint sensor and under-display fingerprint scanner versions. Besides Black, the phone is expected to land in China in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue color editions.

