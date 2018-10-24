Buy Chuwi Hi 8 SE (CWI552) Tablet For Just $99.99 On GearBest

Those who favor playing popular games or watching their favorite videos on a big-screen mobile device are more likely to buying a tablet as they usually sport bigger displays than regular smartphones. On the downside, tablets don’t come cheap.

If you’re in the market for a top-branded tablet that’s loaded with impressive features but that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a gander at the Hi 8 SE (CWI552) tablet. This feature-laden tablet PC from Chuwi is currently available at a reduced price on GearBest.

While a high-end tablet that offers multiple useful features would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, the Hi 8 SE (CWI552) tablet can be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $99.99. This is a 25% drop in the device’s original selling price.

The Hi 8 SE (CWI552) is quite an irresistible tablet at this price, given that it sports a mammoth 8.0-inch Capacitive display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. Moreover, it packs a powerful MediaTek MT8735 quad-core 1.1GHz processor along with an equally competent ARM Mali-T720 Graphics GPU under the hood for an uninterrupted viewing and playing experience.

It comes with 2GB of DDR3 RAM for advanced multitasking like running your games and video editing apps at the same time. This Chuwi-branded tablet offers a hearty 32GB eMMC storage capacity (expandable up to 128GB) so that you can save your photos, videos, and other favorite content without worrying about running out of storage space.

On the photography front, the Hi 8 SE (CWI552) tablet houses 5.0-megapixel camera on the back and a 2.0-megapixel front shooter for selfies and face-to-face video chatting. Moreover, the tablet PC runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery.

If the Hi 8 SE (CWI552) tablet has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out its full specification and avail the discount which will be valid for the black color version of the tablet. With just 100 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in 2 days.

Get 25% Off On Chuwi Hi 8 SE (CWI552) Tablet