Huawei adds Mate 9, P10, Honor 9 and 10 more devices under EMUI 9.0 beta program

After waiting for stable Android 9.0 Pie build, Huawei has started rolling and testing the EMUI 9.0 for various devices. In addition to its Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 beta program, the Chinese smartphone maker has added 13 more devices to the list. The newly added devices are mostly the mid-level and high-end devices launched last year. Huawei Android 9.0 Pie beta program is limited to the Chinese and European markets, and soon it will roll out globally.

If you own P10, P10 Plus, Huawei Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Mate 9 Porsche Design, Honor Note 10, Honor 9, Honor V9, Nova 3, Nova 2S, then you can join in as a beta tester. You will get the latest Android build before others with some minor bugs. Users of Huawei Mediapad M5 tablet can also join the beta upgrade and can experience the new OS. Ultimately, if you have right device and right model in your hand, then you can enjoy the latest Android OS without even rooting your device.

EMUI 9.0 brings various new changes along with all the features of Android 9.0 Pie. The customized skin comes with plenty of bug fixes and enhancements over the EMUI 8.0. The new UI is better optimized for full view displays and carries additional AI based features.

Users who are not familiar with beta builds, we suggest them to stay away as it may carry some bugs and issues. Huawei has limited number slots for beta testers, so users who want to get into the beta upgrade can join the beta testing program.

Join beta EMUI 9 Android 9.0 Pie beta testing program

In order to join the beta testers list follow the steps below:

You need to visit this link and download the beta app. Install the beta app and sign-in/sign-up using Huawei login credentials. EMUI 9 project will pop up if your device is eligible for the beta testing program. Select the EMUI 9 and then proceed. It’s done from our end!

Huawei is little late, but late is better than never. Ultimately, it is a welcome move from Huawei, that they pushed in several new devices to Android 9.0 Pie beta program.

Huawei has already confirmed about the EMUI 9.0 upgrade for recently launched Mate 20, Mate X, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 Porsche design.

