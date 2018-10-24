Honor 8X, ASUS ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 first sale begins today in India

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had unveiled the Honor 8X smartphone in India in the previous week. The handset will be available for buying for the first time starting from today. It can be exclusively bought through Amazon India. Today, two new phones from ASUS namely ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone will be also available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

Honor 8X Pricing and Launch Offers

The Great Indian Festival shopping days have started from today on Amazon India. Beginning from today, the Honor 8X with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage is available with a price tag of Rs.14,999. The handset comes in color choices like Midnight Black and Navy Blue.

It can be purchased through EMI and ICICI bank debit card users can take advantage of additional 10 percent discount. There is 10 percent cashback offer available for Citi credit card users. Customers who order the phone before Oct. 28, can avail a free screen replacement that usually costs Rs. 6,000. These customers will be able to take advantage of the offer if the display of the Honor 8X damages within 8 months of purchase.

The handset can be also bought through exchange offer. Vodafone and Idea are offering 360 GB data to the buyers of Honor 8X. Amazon India’s Great India Shopping festival will come to an end on Oct. 28. Customers who purchase the phone during the ongoing shopping festival can avail Rs. 2,000 cash back from MakeMyTripe, Swiggy, Freshmenu and Eazy Diner.

During the launch of the phone, the company had also announced higher variants like 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB + 128 GB storage with respective pricings of Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999. These models are not yet available for buying on the retailer site.

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 Pricing and Launch Offers

The ASUS ZenFone Max M1 is a lower edition of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. During the last week’s launch event of the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite, the company had confirmed that it will be selling both smartphones with reduced respective pricing of Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 5,999 in India. Their usual prices are Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 6,999.

The ZenFone Max M1 can be bought through no cost EMI and customers can also avail bank card discounts. There is 10 percent cash back for PhonePe users. Jio subscribers can benefit of Rs. 2,200 cashback. Flipkart has also starting a shopping festival that will last until Oct. 27. It is offering complete mobile protection for only Rs. 99 for the buyers Max M1. The sales of both phones will begin at 12 PM and they can be availed in Black and Gold colors. The same offers are also available for ZenFone Lite L1 smartphone.