Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 night camera sample exposed in a new teaser, launch tomorrow!

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is scheduled for launch on October 25 at 14:00 hours in Beijing’s Palace Museum located in the Forbidden City. Today, it’s first-night camera sample has been revealed, which looks super crisp and saturated even in a low light environment. It brings back the focus on Mi Mix 3’s ability to capture images in the night with its dual rear cameras. There’s also a front-facing 24-megapixel sensor dual cameras supporting slo-mo video recording at 960 frames per second.

As looking at the camera sample above, it can be seen that the camera quality has been improved drastically in the Mi Mix 3. The sample is giving us a hint that Mi Mix 3 camera will break all the records of Xiaomi devices. Further, full details are visible in the picture without any kind of noise.

The significant change in Xiaomi devices camera quality has happened after the formation of a dedicated camera unit in Xiaomi. It focuses on camera development across all the Xiaomi devices. It has led Xiaomi to achieve 98-100 points in DxOmark ratings.

Additionally, it will carry a sliding design with a full view display of 6.39-inches giving the resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It carries 100% screen-to-body ratio with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There will be an on-screen fingerprint sensor under AMOLED display with multiple RAM variants. It will be the world’s first commercial 5G smartphone and is also the first 10 GB RAM device.

It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with Adreno 630 GPU. There will be a dedicated Xiao AI button on Mi Mix 3 as like of Samsung’s Bixby button on Galaxy S phones. It is expected to be priced at 3799 Yuan (~$547) in China.

It would be interesting to know the features of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 at the launch event tomorrow. How many of you are eagerly waiting for it?

