Google Chromecast 3 launched in India for Rs. 3,499 ($48)

Google has now launched the new Chromecast 3 in India, which was originally unveiled earlier this month. It is the successor to the Chromecast 2 that was first launched in September 2015.

The new third-generation of the Google Chromecast comes with the same round design with fixed HDMI cable and micro-USB power port. It has the same design aesthetics match the rest of the devices of the Made by Google family that includes Google Home, Pixel phones, Daydream View headset, etc.

The Google Chromecast 3 comes with an improved hardware that is touted to perform around 15 percent faster than the previous-generation model. The newer version also supports 60fps video streaming at full-HD (1080p) resolution.

The new model is also a bit ticker than the previous-generation device and loses the magnetic connector that was useful for managing the HDMI cable. There are more than 800 apps that are compatible with the Chromecast. It uses Wi-Fi connectivity to play online content on your TV and the casting feature can be used through an Android or iOS device.

The Google Chromecast 3 is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India, which roughly converts to $48, and is available in Charcoal color exclusively through Flipkart. We expect it to soon be available through Google Store and other online marketplaces in India.

As an introductory offer, the company is also offering a free one-year subscription to Sony Liv and six months of ad-free streaming on Gaana. Flipkart is also offering Rs. 100 cashback when purchasing the new Chromecast using a PhonePe account. Similarly, customers using an Axis Bank debit or credit card can avail a 10 percent instant discount.