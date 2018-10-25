Watch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Meizu M8 Note livestream in China

Today is a special day for Xiaomi and Meizu fans, as both, the companies are coming with their new devices. Xiaomi is going to launch much awaited Mi Mix 3 with a slider design and other high end specs. While Meizu will announce its Meizu M8 at a launch event in China.

Xiaoami Mi Mix 3 launch event details and live stream

Today, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is making an official debut at a launch event at Forbidden City in Beijing, China at 14:00 Beijing Time (11:30 IST/ 7:00 GMT). Xiaomi’s Lei Jun explained the motive behind choosing the Forbidden city to launch Mi Mix 3. As according to him the place is itself a fusion of technology and art which reflects Mi Mix 3’s features. Users can watch live stream of the whole event over here.

Additionally, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It is the world’s first smartphone to carry 5G support along with 10 GB of RAm THere are multiple ram variants like 6GB/8GB and 10 GB. It features a display of 6.5 inches having a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. In the camera department, Xiaomi has 12+20 megapixels of the dual shooter which can capture lots of light in the night time also. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel dual camera for selfies and video calling.

Meizu M8 launch event details and live stream

Meizu M8 is also ready to surprise the users by launching Meizu M8 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. Unlike Xiaomi, Meizu has just stuck to online live stream after their offline event was canceled due to some issues with the venue. Interested users can head over to the live stream link to watch the launch of Meizu M8 on October 25 at 19:30 hours.

Meizu M8 is coming with a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 3210 mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with different RAM variants of 4/6GB. It is featured with a 20-megapixel camera on the front while 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera shooter sits on the rear side. It is expected to retail at the price of 1000-1500 yuan (~$144-$216). It will be made available in two different colors of purple and blue.

Pricing details of Meizu M8

Meizu M8 4GB+64GB is priced at 1598 yuan;

Meizu M8 6GB+64GB is priced at 1798 yuan;

Meizu M8 6GB+128GB is priced at 1998 yuan;

As the launches are just a few hours away, let’s wait and watch what both the companies have to offer in their latest products.