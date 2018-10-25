Pre-Order ioutdoor X Smartphone At A Dropped Price Of $239.99 On Banggood

ioutdoor added a new rugged smartphone dubbed ‘X’ to its popular outdoor mobile phone lineup earlier this year. While you’d normally expect a top-branded, rugged smartphone to set you back a pretty penny, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to know that you can pre-order the ioutdoor X without emptying your pocket.

As if that weren’t enough, you can even win a chance to get gift bags and free orders every day. The ioutdoor X smartphone has gone up for pre-order bearing a considerably lowered price tag on Banggood. As a result, you can now get your hands on the recently unveiled smartphone at a reduced price of just $239.99.

This is a noteworthy 20% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $299.99 and it will be valid for the black and red color variants. The ioutdoor X is quite an irresistible smartphone at this reduced price, given that it is loaded with top-end specs and awe-inspiring features.



The ioutdoor X smartphone sports a 5.7-inches IPS, HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is housed in a sturdy metal and thermoplastic polyurethane body and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added protection.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful MTK6763 Helio P23 OCTA-CORE A8 A53 2.5GHz processor along with an equally competent ARM Mali-G71 MP2 770MHz GPU. It features 6GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of expandable onboard storage (up to 256GB).

On the photography front, the ioutdoor X houses a 16.0MP+8.0MP dual camera setup with two-tone flash and Touch Focus on the back and a 13.0MP front shooter with a f/2.2 aperture for selfies. Moreover, it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 3400mAh battery.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount. With just 69 pieces remaining, the promotion sale is slated to end on October 29th.

