Buy The Android 8.1-Powered T9 TV Box For $67.52 On GearBest

If you’re a cinephile who fancies watching your favorite movies, TV series, and other sports events without leaving your home, you can resort to using a TV box to stream movies and TV shows. However, a high-end TV box can set you back a pretty penny.

Those living on a tight budget tend to go for a cost-effective television box that usually fails to meet their expectations in terms of performance. But what if you could get your hands on a top-notch TV box without breaking the bank?

Much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers who aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a television box, the T9 TV Box has gone up for sale bearing an affordable $67.52 price tag on GearBest. An absolute bargain at this price, the T9 is loaded with an impressive array of features that you’d usually associated with a steeply priced TV box.

The new T9 TV box packs an RK3328 1.5GHz, Cortex A53, Quad Core processor along with a Mali-450MP2 graphics processing unit, under the hood. It comes with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and offers 64GB of on onboard storage (expandable up to 128GB).

Moreover, it supports a variety of video formats like ASF, AVI, DAT, FLV, ISO, MKV, MOV, MPEG, MPG, etc and audio formats like AAC, AC3, APE, DDP, DTS, FLAC, HD, MP3, OGG, TrueHD, WAV, and WMA. It also supports BMP, GIF, HD JPEG, PNG, TIFF photo formats and the latest H.265 decoder format but doesn’t support 5.1 Surround Sound Output.

The T9 is capable of playing 4K HD videos without any sort of interruption for an unmatched audio-visual experience. On top of that, it comes with built-in 2.4/5.8G band Wi-Fi and it supports DLNA, Google TV Remote, LAN, 3D movies and lots more.

It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and its remote is backed by 2 x AAA batteries. The T9 TV box’s dimensions are 10.50 x 10.50 x 2.00 cm and it weighs in at just 0.4500 kg so that you can carry it without breaking much of a sweat.

You can head straight to this link in order to check out the full specification and buy it on GearBest.

Buy The New T9 TV Box