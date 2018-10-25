Xiaomi Black Shark Helo Smartphone Goes Up For Pre-Order Bearing An Unbeatable Price On Giztop

Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off the Black Shark Helo smartphone. Touted as the long-awaited Black Shark gaming smartphone follow-up, the Helo offers an array of powerful specifications and awe-inspiring features at an unbeatable price.

Unlike its well-received predecessor, the new Black Shark Helo does not resort to using the LCD panel but replaces it with an AMOLED one, while the notch is still missing. The phone sports a mammoth 6.01-inch HDR AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels.

Under the hood, this 2nd Generation Black Shark gaming phone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Octa Core 2.8GHz processor and an Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/8GB/10GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers a hearty 128GB/256GB onboard storage option.

On the photography front, the Black Shark Helo smartphone houses a 12.0MP+20MP dual camera setup on the back and a 20.0MP front shooter with AI Smart Beauty for self-portraits. The phone runs on Joy UI OS based Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is backed by a 4000mAh battery Quick Charge 3.0 standard support.

If the new Black Shark Helo smartphone has grabbed your attention, it might interest you to know that the Xiaomi branded phone has gone up for pre-order carrying a $549 price tag for 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and a $729 price tag for the larger variant that offers 10GB of RAM and a hefty 256GB ROM on Giztop, the official online store of GizmoChina.

You can follow this link in order to check out the full specification and the Black Share Helo smartphone and pre-order it on Giztop.

