Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Hands on video leaked ahead of its launch; shows rear fingerprint sensor!

Xiaomi is set to officially announce the much-touted Mi Mix 3 which has been a favourite in the rumour mill. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 deviates a whole lot from all its predecessors in terms of the design it adopts and even on the hardware aspect. Ahead of its unveiling, a short hands-on video of the Mi Mix 3 has appeared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The hands-on video shows the Mi Mix 3 design in all its glory. Perhaps, most worthy of note is the rear fingerprint sensor which is on the model in the video. The Chinese phone maker had earlier teased the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on the device. Thus, it is possible that the Mi Mix 3 will come with both in-display and rear fingerprint sensors. In another light, there could be a model with in-display fingerprint and another with the rear sensor. Guess we won’t wait for too long to find out.

The hands-on video Mi MIX 3 is expected to arrive with a 6.39-inch S-AMOLED display that will carry support for 2340 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution. The slide of the phone is fitted with LED-enabled 24-megapixel+20-megapixel dual selfie snappers. The backside of the Mi MIX 3 could be equipped with a 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera setup. Recall that the Mi Mix 3 will also be 5G-enabled and will get a variant that boasts of 10GB of RAM onboard.

(source)