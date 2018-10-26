Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro Chinese pricing vs other regions

After launching Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and its other variants in the global market, Huawei is back to its home. Today, at a launch event in Beijing, China, Huawei has announced the all-new Mate 20 series in its home country. All the new devices carry the same specs and features in China. Huawei Mate 20 is available at the starting price of 3999 Yuan for Huawei Mate 20 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Huawei has also announced some accessories and wearable devices like Huawei Watch GT, AI speaker, etc. All the new devices will get on sale starting today or from November 1. Huawei Mate 20 is now official in China and the rest of the world. However, there are few Mate 20 and Mate 20 pro variants which are not available in the global market but has been made available in the local market.

So, let’s have a look at the price difference for the same devices globally and in its home country.

Huawei Mate 20 series price in China vs other regions

Device Capacity Price in China Price in Other regions Huawei Mate 20 6GB RAM+ 64 GB 3999 Yuan Not available 6GB RAM+ 128 GB 4499 Yuan EUR 799 (~$906) (4GB RAM) EUR 849(~$963) (6GB RAM) Huawei Mate 20 Pro 6GB RAM+ 128 GB 5399 Yuan EUR 1049 (~$1190) 8GB RAM+ 128 GB 5999 Yuan 8GB RAM+ 256 GB 6799 Yuan Huawei 20 X 6GB RAM+ 128 GB 4999 Yuan EUR 899 (~$1020) 8GB RAM + 256 GB 5999 Yuan Hauwei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design 8GB RAM + 256 GB Not known EUR 1695 (~$1923) 8GB RAM + 512 GB 12999 Yuan EUR 2095 (~$2377)

All these Mate 20 series devices will be made available on October 26th starting 18:08 Beijing Time except the Mate 20 RS Porsche edition which will be made available on November 10.

Similarly, Huawei Watch GT fashion model is available for 1488 Yuan while its sports model is going for 1288 Yuan. It will go on sale on November 10 starting at 10:08 Beijing time.

Huawei AI speaker will go on sale for 399 Yuan on November 1. All other devices such as Children Watch 3 Pro (988 Yuan), Coffee Storage (699 Yuan), wireless charger (99Yuan) and car charger (199Yuan) will be on sale from October 26.

Huawei has announced various new accessories along with the Mate 20 devices in China. The pricing is also different from the rest of the world.

How do you evaluate the pricing of Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro in China?