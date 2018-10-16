Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design announced as premium edition of Mate 20 Pro

Apart from announcing the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X phones, Huawei also announce the Mate 20 Porsche Design premium smartphone. The latter is also being referred to as Huawei Mate 20 RS. In terms of specifications, it is not very different from the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design Specifications and Features

As mentioned above, the Mate 20 Porsche Design borrows most of its specs from the Mate 20 Pro. Hence, the Porsche Design phone is equipped with 6.39-inch AMOLED screen. The notched display supports QHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Kirin 980 is at the helm of the Mate 20 Porsche Design. It is packed with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging and 15W wireless charging. When it comes to security, the Mate 20 Porsche Design offers both in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D face unlock. The 40-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple camera system of Mate 20 Pro is also available on the Porsche Design model.

Here is what sets the Mate 20 RS apart from Mate 20 Pro smartphone. Instead of the glass rear, the Mate 20 RS has a premium leather. There is a vertical strip of glass at the center that runs from the top to the bottom of the back panel of the Mate 20 RS. The glass strip houses the triple camera module and the Porsche Design logo. There is no camera bump on the handset. It can be availed in two color choices of Black and Red.

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design Variants, Pricing and Release Date

The Mate 20 RS comes with 8 GB of RAM and its storage variants include 256 GB and 512 GB. The base model is priced at 1,695 euros (~$1,960) and the higher variant costs 2,095 euros (~$2,425). There is no confirmation whether Huawei will be receiving pre-orders for the Mate 20 Porsche Design. However, what’s confirmed is that its shipments will begin on Nov. 16.