Vivo Z3’s pricing details revealed ahead of tomorrow’s release

The Vivo Z3 launches tomorrow but we don’t have to wait till then to know how much it will sell for. Pricing for the phone has been revealed on the website of China’s Bank of Communications along with some other details.

The website confirms the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, have a 6.3-inch display with a water-drop screen, infrared face unlock, and its proprietary dual turbo technology which boosts system performance and gaming performance.

Based on the info on the site, the Vivo Z3 will be priced at ¥1598 (~$231) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB version and ¥1898 (~$275) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant. Apparently, buyers will also be able to pay in installments – ¥133.17 (~$19) for the 4GB version and ¥158.17 (~$23) for the 6GB version over a 12-month period.

The Vivo Z3 itself also appears on the site. It will have dual rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and come in three color variants – two with a gradient finish and a third variant that is pink.

An official poster that surfaced a few days ago already confirmed the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor. Other unconfirmed specs include a 3240mAh battery, a Full HD+ display, 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

The Vivo Z3 launches tomorrow in China. A less-powerful version called the Vivo Z3i launched last week.

