Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage now available for Rs. 17,999 in India

The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage edition of the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been available for purchase in India since August. The higher version of the phone featuring 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage was spotted on Xiaomi India’s website and Mi Store yesterday with a pricing of Rs. 19,999 (~$273). However, the handset was not available for purchase. Starting from 12 PM today, the new variant will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon India. What’s exciting about this new model is that it has landed with a reduced price tag of Rs. 17,999 (~$245).

During the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone in India, the company had stated that its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model will arrive with a pricing of Rs. 19,999 (~$273). However, soon after unveiling the Mi A2, the Chinese manufacturer also announced the budget-friendly Poco F1 flagship phone with a starting price of Rs. 20,999 (~$286) for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

If the Mi A2 would have arrived with Rs. 19,999 it would have received lukewarm response from the Indian audience. The official tweet that confirms the arrival of the new variant of Mi A2 reveals that its Rs. 17,999 is an introductory price for limited period. Apart from Amazon India, the new variant of the Mi A2 will be also available through Mi.com.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 660 chipset is present under the hood of the smartphone. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS.

The 20-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash is available on the frontside of the Mi A2. The 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup resides on the rear shell of the phone. The handset includes a 3,010mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 4+. The base model of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 14,999 (~$204) in India.

(source)