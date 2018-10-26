The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Smartphone Goes Up For Pre-Order On Giztop; See Specs And Other Details

Xiaomi is expected to make its Mi Mix 3 smartphone available to the public in November this year. This smartphone is loaded with high-end specs and features that are likely to sweep Xiaomi fans off their feet.



Much to the delight of smartphone lovers that have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the Mi Mix 3, this long-awaited smartphone has finally gone up for pre-order on Giztop. You can choose between multiple color and storage options including 6GB RAM+128GB ROM, 8GB RAM+128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM+256GB ROM.

The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant is available for $589, the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM version will set you back $639, while the larger 8GB RAM+256GB ROM model carries a steep $699 price tag. Moreover, you can pick between black, emerald green, and sapphire blue color versions.

Thanks to its 6.39-inch AMOLED, Full HD+, HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, the Mi Mix 3 is quite likely to garner popularity among those who fancy using a big-screen mobile phone to play games and watch videos. The display supports an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with 60000:1 contrast ratio, 600nits brightness103.8 percent NTSC color gamut.

On the photography front, it houses a 212.0MP (Sony IMX363) + 12.0MP (Samsung S5k3M3) dual camera setup on the back. Up front, there are 24.0MP (Sony IMX576)+2.0MP AI cameras for self-portraits and face-to-face video chatting.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa Core 2.8GHz processor for an unmatched overall performance when it comes to running apps, home screens and browsing through menus. It packs an Adreno 630 GPU under the hood so that you can watch your favorite videos and play popular games without any sort of interruption.

The Mi Mix 3 smartphone runs on MIUI 10-based Android 9 Pie operating system and draws its juices from a 3200mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+ and 10W wireless charging. The phone is crammed with useful sensors like Ultrasonic distance sensor, ambient light sensor, vibrating motor, gyroscope, accelerometer, hall sensor, and compass sensor.

If the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 smartphone has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out its full specification and pre-order it. Note that the phone will be shipped within 10-15 days.

Pre-order The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Smartphone