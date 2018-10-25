Mobvoi’s Ticpods Free wants to take on the AirPods, already wins with price

Following the launch of the Apple AirPods in 2016, we have seen a number of manufacturers release their own version of the wireless earbuds. The latest to join the train is Mobvoi, makers of the Ticwatch smartwatches, and they’ve named it the Ticpods Free.

The Ticpods Free has a somewhat similar design to the AirPods. The outer part of the stems have vertical grooves while the inner part has a gloss finish. The main earbuds that go into your ear canals are unlike Apple’s and more like that of regular earphones with silicone tips. Mobvoi says this design provides noise isolation during calls. The Ticpods Free also comes in three colors – Navy, Lava (red) and Ice (white) with a matching charging case.

The earbuds support gesture controls such as double tapping to answer/end calls, sliding up/ down to adjust volume, long press to activate the voice assistant (Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa) and double tapping to skip songs. The Ticpods Free also has in-ear detection so once you put them in your ears they begin to play and when you remove them they stop. Mobbvoi says they have an IPX5 rating which means sweat and rain shouldn’t damage them.

The Ticpods Free lasts 4 hours on a single charge and 18 hours in total with the case. They also support fast charging – 15 minutes charge equals 85 minutes of listening time. The case charges via a MicroUSB port.

The Ticpods Free is priced at $129.99, $30 less than the AirPods, and come with a lanyard cable, a charging cable, and an extra although smaller pair of silicone tips.