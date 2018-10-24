Mobvoi’s Ticwatch C2 runs Wear OS and costs $200

Mobvoi announced its latest smartwatch, the Ticwatch C2, at an event today. The Ticwatch C2 runs Wear OS and comes with a number of features and even includes a variant aimed at women.

Design

The Ticwatch C2 has a circular dial buried in a stainless steel frame and has two buttons on the right. The interchangeable straps are made of genuine leather and the watch comes in three colors – Onyx, Rose Gold, and Platinum.

Ticwatch C2 Specs

The Ticwatch C2 has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with a 360 x 360 resolution. Powering it is the old Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor which may be the deal breaker for some.

The Ticwatch C2 connects via Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi and works with Android and iOS devices. It supports Google Pay, has GPS, a heart rate monitor, accelerometer and a gyroscope. It also has an IP68 rating. Mobvoi says its 400mAh battery should last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

Since it runs Wear OS, the watch can perform a number of functions such as music streaming from Spotify, display notifications, and tell you about your schedule and the weather thanks to the Google Assistant. There are also hundreds of downloadable watch faces on the Play Store.

The watch measures 42.83 x 42.83 x 13.10 mm for the Onyx and Platinum variants and 42.83 x 42.83 x 12.80 mm for the Rose Gold variant. The Onyx and Platinum variants use 20mm straps while the Rose Gold variant uses 18mm straps.

Ticwatch C2 Price and Availability

The Ticwatch C2 is priced at $199.99 and is available for pre-order starting today up until November 27.