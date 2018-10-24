OnePlus 6T pricing leaked for all European variants; New purple variant tipped

OnePlus 6T was recently spotted on the website of OTTO, a retailer from Europe. The listing had revealed that the OP6T variant featuring 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will hitting the European market with a price tag of 579 euros. Today, reliable Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal shared the European market pricing for the different variants of the different storage and RAM variants of the OnePlus 6T. He has also claimed that the smartphone may arrive in a new color option of Purple.

The base model of the OnePlus 6 featured 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Recent reports have revealed that there won’t be any 64 GB OnePlus 6T model. According to the tipster, the base model of the OnePlus 6T will feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will be available in a single color option of Mirror Black and it will be carrying a price tag of 559 euros (~$636).

The second variant features 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage and it costs 589 euros (~$671). It is expected to arrive Midnight Black and Mirror Black color options. The tipster has also claimed that this model may also arrive in a new Purple option. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition of the OnePlus 6 was made available with 569 euros (~$648) pricing.

The highest configuration version of the OnePlus 6T will include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. It will be available in single color choice of Midnight Black and it is expected to carry a price tag of 639 euros (~$727). The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB edition of the OnePlus 6 had carried a price tag of 619 euros (~$705).

The OnePlus 6 smartphone was made available in color choices like Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White and Amber Red. Going by the information shared by the tipster, it appears that OnePlus may introduce a brand new Purple variant for the OnePlus 6T. As far as pricing leak is concerned, the OP6T variants are expected 20 euros (~$23) than its OP6 counterparts.

The OnePlus 6T will be announced on Oct. 29. It is expected to arrive in most markets on Nov. 6.

