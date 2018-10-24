Samsung teases Galaxy A8s with a truly bezel-less screen

At the event in China where it unveiled the Galaxy A9s and the Galaxy A6s today, Samsung teased a brand new phone called the Galaxy A8s. However, it was tight-lipped about the phone’s feature save for a picture which shows the phone with a completely bezel-less display.

Samsung says the Galaxy A8s will be the first to feature a new technology. That new technology is most likely a new display design with practically no bezel. So if it doesn’t have a bezel, where are the sensors and front-facing camera?

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy A8s will have a hole in its display for the front-facing camera and sensors. It will be quite small, much smaller than the water-drop notch and will be surrounded by the rest of the screen. In a tweet he posted last week, Ice Universe said the design will gain mainstream adoption next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s doesn’t have a release date yet and there is still a lot we do not know. However, there is a chance it will launch before next year or at least before the Galaxy S10 series.

READ MORE: Samsung will launch a Snapdragon 710 phone in January 2019

Lately, Samsung’s focus has shifted to the Galaxy A-series where it is launching new technologies and design. The Galaxy A9s/A9 is the first smartphone with 4 rear cameras and the Galaxy A7 (2018) is the first Samsung phone with triple rear cameras. This move of launching new technologies on mid-range phones will also let it know which to further develop for the main flagship series based on their reception.

(Sources: 1, 2)