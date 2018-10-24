OPPO R17 gets new Foggy Gold color variant, goes on sale November 1

The OPPO R17 launched as the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor. It is also one of the few phones covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 6. When it launched it was announced in three color variants – Ambient Blue, Neon Purple, and Radiant Mist. OPPO has announced a fourth color variant called Foggy Gold (according to Google translate).

The new Foggy Gold variant is more like a gradient peach color. It is also only available in 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM like the Radiant Mist variant. OPPO has put a ¥3499 (~$504) price tag on it like the other color variants with the same configuration and it will go on sale on November 1.

The OPPO R17 has a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED waterdrop display. There is a fingerprint scanner buried under the screen and the notch on top houses a 25MP AI selfie camera. The back of the phone is home to a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for capturing depth details. There are a plethora of features baked into the camera app such as portrait mode, panorama mode, and beauty mode.

The OPPO R17 has a dual nano-SIM slot and runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for OPPO’s VOOC fast charging technology. It has a more powerful sibling, the R17 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 710 processor and the faster Super VOOC fast charging technology.

OPPO has been advertising the R17 a lot lately and we think it is planning a global launch soon.

