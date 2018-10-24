OnePlus 6T AnTuTu listing appears with 297k benchmarking score and key specs

The OnePlus 6T that has a model number of A6013 has recently appeared on Geekbench with its key specifications. Now, the same model number has appeared on AnTuTu with some specifications and its benchmarking score.

According to the AnTuTu listing of OnePlus A6013, its display carries support for Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the phone along with 8 GB of RAM. The handset is preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS and it has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The handset has recorded an average benchmarking score of 297,312 on AnTuTu.

The Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone is leading AnTuTu’s list of top 10 best performing Android phones for September 2018 with a score of 293,009. It is followed by the Meizu 16th with a score of 292,000. The third spot is held by ASUS ROG phone with a score of 291,217. With an AnTuTu score of 297,312, OnePlus 6T is the highest scoring Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone on the benchmarking platform.

The OnePlus 6T will be the company’s first smartphone that will be arriving with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has claimed that it will support millisecond-level unlocking speed. It will be also the first OnePlus handset to lack a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company has also confirmed that it will be arriving with a larger battery of 3,700mAh capacity. It is speculated to feature the same 16-megapxiel front-facing camera and 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup that is available on the OnePlus 6 phone. However, it is expected to arrive with some enhancements in the photography department such as Night Mode.

The handset is expected to arrive in variants such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The recent appearance of the OnePlus 6T smartphone on the website of the European retailer has revealed that its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will carry a price tag of 579 euros (~$660). The handset is slated to go official on Oct. 29 and it will be available in color options like Mirror Black and Midnight Black at launch.

