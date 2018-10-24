OnePlus 6T makes appearance on GeekBench affirming Android 9.0 Pie out of the box

The OnePlus 6T has kept the media buzzing for a while now, ahead of its October 29 unveiling. Almost all of the details of the flagship model including the design are known already. The device has now appeared on GeekBench with the model number OnePlus A6013 to give us an idea of the device’s benchmark performance. Recall that the OnePlus 6 appeared on GeekBench with the model number A6003.

The GeekBench listing reveals the presence of a Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM onboard the model. Thus, it is no surprise that the benchmark score is almost similar to those of the OnePlus 6. On the single core test, the OnePlus 6T polled 2387 points while on the multi-core test, it scored 8925 points. Compare it to the the OnePlus 6 single core test score of 2402 and multi-core test score of 8931 points.

The OnePlus 6T’s GeekBench listing also affirms the presence of the Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box. We also expect a 6GB RAM variant to be released as well.

