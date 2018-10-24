OPPO A7 press render leaked; Launch seems imminent

Oppo A7 is one of the forthcoming smartphones from OPPO. The handset had appeared with full specifications on the website of China’s TENAA authority in the previous week. This suggests that the arrival of the smartphone may not be far away. Today, a leaked press render of the OPPO A7 phone has surfaced today to reveal its front design.

The new render of the OPPO A7 resembles with the frontal image of the smartphone that had appeared through its TENAA listing. The handset features a waterdrop notch display with a thicker bezel at the bottom. It resembles with the OPPO A7X that was announced in China in the previous month.

The OPPO A7 TENAA listing has revealed that it is equipped with a 6.26-inch display that carries support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixel. The midrange Snapdragon 450 chipset is present under the hood of the device. The handset receives power from 4,230mAh battery, but there is no support fast charging.

The SoC of the OPPO A7 is coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 64 GB. The handset is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It is equipped with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It has a front-facing shooter of 16-megapixel.

There is no information on the launch date of the OPPO A7. Also, the pricing of the smartphone is still under the wraps. The OPPO A7X has arrived in China with a price tag of 2,099 Yuan (~$302). Since the OPPO A7 seems to be low smartphone than the A7X phone, it is likely to cost under 2,000 Yuan (~$288).

