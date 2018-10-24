MediaTek announces Helio P70: brings improvements over the P60

The Helio P60 is one of the best chipsets from MediaTek and it’s no surprise it appeared in quite a number of smartphones from big brands this year. Today, MediaTek has announced a new chipset – the Helio P70 and it is expected to build on the success of the P60.

The Helio P70 isn’t very different from the P60. The chipset is still built by TSMC using their 12nm FinFET technology, has Cortex-A73 and Cortex A53 cores in the same 4+4 arrangement, and features the same ARM Mali-G72 GPU. What has changed is the clock speeds.

The CPU is now clocked at 2.1GHz for the A73 cores and 2.0GHz for the A53 cores. The GPU is also clocked higher at 900MHz. MediaTek says the higher clock speed results in a 13% increase in performance. The AI processing unit (APU) also brings a 10-30% improvement in processing efficiency compared to the Helio P60.

Gaming hasn’t taken a back seat. Compared to the P60, the Helio P70 uses 35% less power and provides 7% DOU in games that require higher processing power. The chipset also supports up to a single 32MP camera or 24+16MP dual cameras. There is a new high-resolution depth engine that provides a 3x boost in depth-mapping performance. It also has a hardware warping engine for electronic image stabilization (EIS) that saves 23mA per second instead of assigning it to the GPU.

READ MORE: Mediatek to release a cheaper and secure version of 3D Face Recognition in partnership with Himax And Megvi

The Helio P70 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X and 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It also supports eMMC 5.1 and UFS 2.1 storage. Sadly, Bluetooth is still 4.2 (LE).

According to Roland Quandt, the popular leaker, the Helio P70 will begin to surface in devices as early as next month.