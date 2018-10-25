Realme to launch the first MediaTek Helio P70-powered smartphone

Just a day after MediaTek announced its new Helio P70 octa-core 12nm processor, Realme took the stage at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018 to announced that it’ll be the first brand globally to launch a smartphone powered by the Helio P70 chipset.

Making this announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India said, “The next Realme will be powered by P70 and it is coming soon.” He has also clarified that while the phone will be a game changer in its price segment, it is not the successor of the Realme 2 or 2 Pro.

Realme, which started off as a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo, recently split from its parent company and is now running as an independent brand. However, the company is still making use of Oppo‘s supply chain and service centers.

The first smartphone from the brand — Realme 1, was powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 chipset. But for the subsequent devices, including Realme 2, 2 Pro and C1, the company chose Qualcomm and not MediaTek for the processor.

The MediaTek P70 is the successor of the MediaTek P60 launched earlier this year. It is built using TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology and comes with multi-core APU operating at up to 525MHz for fast and efficient edge-AI processing. The AI engine delivers a 10 to 30 percent AI processing boost compared to the Helio P60, says the company.

It has four ARM Cortex-A73 core clocked at 2.1GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz in an Octa-core big.LITTLE configuration. It has ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU operating at up to 900MHz, which promises a 13 percent performance improvement compared to the Helio P60.

While Realme has not revealed when it will launch the Helio P70-powered smartphone, we are expecting the company to launch the phone by the end of this year given that MediaTek has already confirmed that Helio P70-powered smartphones could make debut from next month as it is already in production.

