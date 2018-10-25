Retailer confirms OnePlus 6T will come in Purple color variant, UK pricing follows

The OnePlus 6T launch is a few days away and the leaks are still pouring in. This time, it is about a new color variant. Leaked renders already revealed the phone will come in Mirror Black and Midnight Black. However, there have been rumors of a purple variant. Its existence has now been confirmed.

The info comes from PhoneArena who said they were contacted by UK retailer, MobileFun, who in turn confirmed the existence of the new purple variant. The new variant will be limited to the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM version. The OnePlus 6T will also come in Mirror Black (6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB models) and Midnight Black (8GB RAM + 128GB/256GB only).

As is the tradition with previous OnePlus phones, there will definitely be at least one more color variant albeit a limited edition.

Pricing for the UK has also surfaced. The 6GB RAM +128GB version will sell for £499, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model will retail for £529, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB version will be priced at £579. The phone will go on sale on November 6 in the UK following its October 29 unveiling in New York.

OnePlus will also announce the price for its Explorer BackPack at the event.

