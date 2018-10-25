Micromax Spark Go Android Go phone is official with Rs. 3,499 (~$55) pricing

In May, Micromax had launched the Bharat Go Android Go smartphone with a price tag of Rs. 4,399. Today, the Indian smartphone brand has launched another Android Go phone called Spark Go. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone has been introduced with an attractive price tag of Rs. 3,999 (~$55).

Micromax Spark Go Specifications and Features

The Spark Go features a polycarbonate body that measures 145 x 72.8 x 9.7mm. It houses a 5-inch screen that supports a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The modest Spreadtrum SC9832E chipset powers the phone along with 1 GB of RAM. It has an inbuilt storage of 8 GB. The phone also features a microSD card slot.

The Android Oreo (Go edition) OS is available preinstalled on the phone. The rear-mounted 5-megapixel camera is equipped with features like LED flash, 2x digital zoom, full HD video recording at 30 fps. It has a front-facing camera of 2-megapixel. The handset is backed by a 2,000mAh battery and it includes usual connectivity features like 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, v4.0 Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB and 3.5mm audio jack.

Micromax Spark Go Pricing and Release Date

The Micromax Spark Go smartphone will be exclusively available for purchase from Oct. 26. Even though the company has confirmed Rs. 3,999 (~$55) for Spark Go, the handset is already available on the retailer site with a lower price tag of Rs. 3,499 (~$48). The handset can be bought in color choices like Silver and Rose.

Spark Go buyers can avail 25 GB of extra 4G data. Additional 5G data benefits can be availed by performing five recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. Flipkart is also providing no cost EMI offer for the buyers of Spark Go.