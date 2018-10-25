Meizu 16X and Meizu V8 gets two new color variants

Meizu unveiled the M8 Note mid-range phone at an event today but that wasn’t all. It also announced two new color variants for the Meizu 16X upper mid-range phone and the Meizu V8 lower mid-range phone.

Before today, the Meizu 16X was available in three colors – Jet Black, Noble Gold, and a special Ceramic White variant. They have now been joined by two new colors – Cistern Purple and Teal Blue.

Both colors are available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants and will go on sale on November 11 on the official Meizu online store and Tmall.com.

The Meizu V8, on the other hand, was originally available in Black and Gold. It has also gotten two new color variants – blue and purple. The new variants will also be available for purchase on the same day as the Meizu 16X.

The Meizu 16X has a 6.0-inch Super AMOLED screen. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Meizu 16th and Meizu 16th Plus. There is a Snapdragon 710 processor under the hood. Its rear cameras are a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a 20MP f2.6 sensor. A 20MP f./2.0 sensor sits in front for selfies. It packs a 3,100mAh battery and runs Android Oreo.

The Meizu V8 has a 5.7-inch HD+ screen, a MediaTek MT6739 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It also packs a 3200mAh battery and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.