OnePlus 6T full specifications sheet leaked along with promo imagesOnePlus 6T full specifications sheet leaked along with promo images

The OnePlus 6T smartphone will be announced on Monday. The recent reports have revealed the key specs and features of the smartphone. Today, the entire specs sheet of the OnePlus 6T has surfaced on Mr.Gizmo website along with its promotional images.

OnePlus 6T full specifications sheet leak

The OnePlus 6T specs sheet leak has revealed that the handset measures 157.5 x 74.9 x 8.2mm and it weighs 180 grams. A recent leak has revealed that the handset would be arriving in color variants like Mirror Black, Midnight Black and it may also arrive in Purple option.

The new leak reveals that the 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED screen of the OnePlus 6T will support Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The smaller notch agnd thinner bezels around the display of the OP6T allows it to deliver a screen-to-body ratio of 86 percent. The display of the smartphone will be shielded by Gorilla Glass 6. The rear side of the phone a smart-arc design that promotes comfortable grip.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset fuels the smartphone. The leaked specs sheet states that the phone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and it has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. It won’t be featuring a microSD card slot.

Previous reports have revealed that the base model of the phone will feature 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its highest configuration variant is expected to arrive with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone will be receiving power from a 3,700mAh battery that will carry support for Dash Charge fast charging technology.



The OnePlus 6T is the company’s first phone to feature an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will arrive with Android 9 Pie OS. The phone is rumored to feature OxygenOS 9.0 custom UI.

The OnePlus 6T features an improved f/1.7 aperture 20-megapixel selfie camera. The backside of the phone will feature f/1.7 aperture 16-megapixel + f/1.7 aperture 20-megapixel vertical dual camera setup.

The Quick Capture camera function will allow the OP6T to instantly capture photos with optimized settings. Other photography features of the smartphone include OIS, HDR, Portrait Mode, low-light photography, 4K video recording and HD slow-motion video shooting. The front camera of the OnePlus 6T will also carry support for facial recognition. The handset won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. Also, there won’t be 64 GB base model for the smartphone.

Read More: OnePlus 6T AnTuTu listing appears with 297k benchmarking score and key specs

The new leak does not contain any information on the pricing of the smartphone. However, recent reports have revealed that the OnePlus 6T will be priced as follows:

6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage; Mirror Black

Price: 559 euros; Rs. 37,999

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Purple (unconfirmed)

Price: 569 euros; Rs. 40,999

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, Midnight Black

Price: 619 euros; Rs. 44,999

In the U.S., the OnePlus 6T will be available through T-Mobile. Unlock version of the smartphone arriving in the U.S. is expected to support AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks.

(source|via)