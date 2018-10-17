OnePlus 6T pricing, storage, RAM and color variants leaked

OnePlus 6T smartphone is scheduled to go official on Oct. 30 in India and New York. With around two weeks remaining for the unveiling of the smartphone, the rumor mill is working hard to spill new information on the smartphone. An Indian publication has shared the pricing of the different variants of the OnePlus 6T.

Fresh information reveals that the OnePlus 6T will be hitting India in three models. The base model of the phone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage. It is likely to carry a pricing of Rs. 37,999 (~$516) and may come in Mirror Black color only.

The second model of the OnePlus 6T is expected to feature 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to cost Rs. 40,999 (~$557) and may arrive in two colors namely Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

The highest configuration edition of the OnePlus 6T is tipped to include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It may cost Rs. 44,999 (~$611) and may arrive in single color option of Midnight Black. If the leak turns out to be true, there won’t be any 64 GB variant for the OnePlus 6T at its launch.



Let’s compare the OnePlus 6T pricing with the OnePlus 6 smartphone that was unveiled in May this year. The 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage + 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage + 8 GB RAM were respectively introduced with Rs. 34,999 (~$475), Rs. 39,999 (~$543) and Rs. 43,999 (~$598) pricing.

Going by the new leak, it seems that the OnePlus 6T will be arriving with costlier pricing than the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The OP6T will be the first phone from the company to feature a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED FHD+ screen with waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint scanner and it will be also the first OnePlus smartphone to lack a 3.5mm audio jack. The Snapdragon 845 will be present under the hood of the device. It will be packed with a 3,700mAh battery. For photography, it may include. The handset is expected to arrive with OxygenOS 9.0 flavored Android 9 Pie OS.

