OnePlus 6T official accessories leak with pricing details

Already, in October we have witnessed many new device launches, and many others have yet to come this month. Google has announced their Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Xl devices, while Honor has surfaced with Honor 8X, Razer Phone 2 is here, and today Huawei is ready to launch Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro at an event in London. OnePlus is also preparing to launch their new flagship device on October 30. On a similar note, we have got some new leaks showing the OnePlus 6T accessories aka its official covers and cases with the pricing.

Our folks at MySmartPrice has managed to get some new pictures of the OnePlus 6T cases along with their pricing details. There are total six cases that OnePlus will be offering for their latest upcoming flagship. As seen in the images above we can see OnePlus 6T Karbon bumper Case priced for Rs 1990. There’s another Black Flip cover with the pricing of Rs 1290 along with the Nylon bumper case. OnePlus has added a lot of variety this time as they have debuted Red Silicone Protective case and Sandstone Protective case at the price of Rs 1290 and Rs 990. Overall there are three bumper cases (Nylon, Ebony Wood, Carbon) and two protective cases (Sandstone and Carbon).

These are the same cases that the Chinese company has made available for OnePlus 6. We expect some new type of cases for OnePlus 6T to match its waterdrop display and in screen fingerprint camera.

OnePlus 6T Specs

Additionally, OnePlus 6T will get some internal upgrades like a new waterdrop display with an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner. There will be a USB-C type without 2.5 mm jack. This time company will sell USB Type-C Bullets separately for the OnePlus 6T. It will be bundled with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with the 6/8 RAM configuration.

You can check more details about the OnePlus 6T over here. OnePlus 6T is coming our way on October 30, 2018, at a global event in New York.

